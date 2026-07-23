Valsad’s Umergam sees third-highest daily rain in country

Valsad’s Umargam in South Gujarat recorded a 24-hour cumulative rainfall of 1,064 mm on Thursday. This was the third-highest daily rain ever recorded in the country after Sohra in Cherrapunji (1,563.3 mm on June 16, 1995) and Aminidivi in Lakshadweep (1,168.5 mm on May 6, 2004).
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Valsad district and its adjoining areas recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall.
“Valsad district recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall consecutively for the past two days, with realised rainfall of 417 mm over Kaprada on July 22,” the IMD added.
IMD’s Ahmedabad region director A K Das told The Indian Express: “This is the record-highest rainfall recorded in Valsad district so far. The highest cumulative rainfall seen in Valsad was 567.8 mm on June 27, 2002. This is nearly double that.”
The torrential rain was attributed to the “prolonged intense precipitation over South Gujarat driven by the interaction of weather systems”.
“An upper-air large-scale cyclonic circulation in the lower and middle tropospheric levels lay over central Madhya Pradesh on the morning of July 22, which gradually shifted westwards to southeast Rajasthan and adjoining southwest Madhya Pradesh on the morning of July 23,” the IMD said.
As a result of the downpour, a major bridge on the Varoli has suffered extensive damage. The bridge in Umargam taluka belongs to the Panchayat Roads and Building Department and has a total length of 180 metres, executive engineer Bhavesh Patel said.
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With the river in spate, a large portion of the bridge was washed away. According to locals, the river’s floods were the highest to date. Meanwhile, alternate routes have been advised by the local authorities.
According to the rainfall data of IMD, other areas in Valsad that recorded heavy rainfall on Thursday are Dharampur (562 mm), Vapi (550.4 mm), Pardi (514 mm), Nanipalson (459.6 mm), and Valsad (392 mm).
A red alert was issued for Valsad district on July 23, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places and “isolated extremely heavy rainfall”.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More