Valsad’s Umergam sees third-highest daily rain in country

As a result of the downpour, a major bridge on the Varoli has suffered extensive damage (File Photo)

Valsad’s Umargam in South Gujarat recorded a 24-hour cumulative rainfall of 1,064 mm on Thursday. This was the third-highest daily rain ever recorded in the country after Sohra in Cherrapunji (1,563.3 mm on June 16, 1995) and Aminidivi in Lakshadweep (1,168.5 mm on May 6, 2004).

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Valsad district and its adjoining areas recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall.

“Valsad district recorded exceptionally heavy rainfall consecutively for the past two days, with realised rainfall of 417 mm over Kaprada on July 22,” the IMD added.

IMD’s Ahmedabad region director A K Das told The Indian Express: “This is the record-highest rainfall recorded in Valsad district so far. The highest cumulative rainfall seen in Valsad was 567.8 mm on June 27, 2002. This is nearly double that.”