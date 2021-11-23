Valsad train ‘suicide’: Last message reflected her trauma, say police

Three weeks after a 19-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide inside the coach of Gujarat Queen Express in Valsad, the railway police believe that the alleged sexual assault on October 29 drove the victim to take her life.

The police feel the last text messages the victim sent to two acquaintances saying she had been kidnapped was only a “reflection of her trauma”.

Vadodara GRP Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), BS Jadav, told this newspaper that the woman’s last Whatsapp message speaks of her being “followed and kidnapped” and someone “trying to kill her”.

“She texted that someone was following her from Navsari and wanted to kill her, and that she had been kidnapped, hiding in the toilet, and had just got hold of a phone. She sent two similar messages to two acquaintances from the institution she was volunteering for… We have not found any evidence to back these messages,” Jadav said adding she was in Surat when she sent the messages.

“She could have alerted passengers around. She was a bright girl and could have called the police, too,” he added.

Jadav said she was, perhaps, reliving the horror of the sexual assault at the vaccine institute ground in Vadodara city, and was disturbed. “The message was a reflection of that. Both the persons, to whom she had sent the messages, told us that they only checked their phones the next morning. By then, she had already taken the extreme step. She was not kidnapped or assaulted on the night before her suicide,” he said.

The police, Jadav said, have sent six phones for forensic testing, including that of the victim and the two acquaintances. “She was sexually assaulted on October 29. We are waiting for the forensic report to ascertain if it was rape,” Jadav said.

Asserting that it was not a murder, Jadav said, “when she was found dead in the coach on November 4, we had called in the doctors and the FSL. Two cleaners of the train are witnesses… One saw her moving in the train before the incident. And about 20 minutes later, the second cleaner found her dead,” Jadav said.

The victim’s personal diary has also been sent to the FSL. Police said she might have boarded Gujarat Queen from Surat around 10.30 pm and was headed to Navsari where her parents stayed. She was found hanging inside the D-12 coach of the train at Valsad, where it terminates.

The GRP has booked two unidentified persons under various sections of IPC.