Woman found dead inside train in Valsad: Autopsy report confirms gangrape

A day after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the investigation into the alleged suicide of a 19-year-old woman inside the coach of the Gujarat Queen train, a postmortem report has confirmed that she was gangraped about six days before she took the extreme step.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, Western Railway, Vadodara, Parikshita Rathod, who is one of the supervising officers of the SIT, said that the autopsy report has indicated injury marks that confirm gangrape.

“The medical examination conducted after the body was discovered inside the train coach on November 4 could not conclude gangrape due to time lapse after the crime. The postmortem, however, indicated that the injuries on her hands, legs and neck were about six days old and medically concluded that she was gangraped,” Rathod said.

Responding to questions about the accused evading arrest, Rathod said the case could have been cracked sooner if the victim was alive. Rathod said, “The SIT has been formed now but right from the beginning, we have an SP, three DySPs, four police inspectors and about 10 sub-inspectors on the job… if under some circumstances, the victim had been alive, it would have been easier to detect the crime… we are using human and technical intelligence to find a

breakthrough.”

The Railway SP added that police have scanned footage of 250 CCTV cameras around the vaccine institute ground, where the alleged gangrape occurred on October 29.

“We have also looked at 300 sexual offenders of Vadodara city and district in cases of up to two-and-a-half years old to ascertain if the accused could be repeat offenders… We questioned over 1,000 autorickshaw drivers, as the victim has stated that an auto driver abducted her. We have also questioned security guards and shopkeepers around the area,” said Rathod.

Regarding the trustees of Oasis Movement NGO, with which the victim was associated, who allegedly did not report the crime despite being aware of the gangrape, Rathod said that the trust had been cooperating with the investigators. Rathod said, “The main trustee said that they were in Jammu and Kashmir when the crime occurred and thought of returning to Vadodara and personally meeting the victim before approaching the police. They are sharing all evidences they could find… one of the missing pages of the victim’s personal diary was also handed over to the police by the trust…”

Meanwhile, the Vadodara city Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has begun a probe into the functioning of the NGO Oasis Movement. In a release on Wednesday, Vadodara DCB said that following representations from several citizens and institutions regarding the alleged “misdealings of the NGO” and “considering their negligence” in reporting the gangrape, a probe has been initiated into the NGO’s activities.