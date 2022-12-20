Sarpanch submits memorandum to collector against religious conversion in Valsad

The sarpanch of Shahuda village in Valsad Tuesday submitted a memorandum to district collector Kshipra Agre and the district police chief alleging religious conversion of tribal Hindus into Christianity in the village.

In the memorandum, the sarpanch has also demanded that the “illegal” construction of a prayer hall in Kaprada taluka of Valsad be stopped.

Sarpanch Rakshaben Chaudhary mentioned said that 90 people from 20 families of the village were converted into Christianity in her village in the last few years. But on the government records those converted are tribal Hindus and enjoy rights and benefits provided to tribals, she alleged.

The sarpanch further alleged that Chanderbhai Chaudhary, a resident of Shahuda village who is a security guard with the forest department, has started construction of the prayer hall on his land in the village without getting permission from the Gram Panchayat.

The memorandum, The Indian Express has learnt, stated that Chanderbhai was a tribal Hindu and has been converted to Christianity. Chaudhary has demanded that Chanderbhai be removed from the job of security guard which he had got as tribal Hindu.

She also alleged that Chanderbhai along with one Christian priest Arthur Jabraj from neighbouring Pendh village in Maharashtra has been converting Hindu tribals in Kaprada taluka to Christianity.

The memorandum further states that government agencies should launch a probe to identify the source of funds for the construction of prayer hall.

“We have been witnessing the religious conversion activities in our village for a long time. Earlier such cases were fewer in number. In the last few years, 20 tribal Hindu families in our village got converted into Christianity. But on government records they are tribal Hindus,” Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

Valsad District Superintendent of Police Rajdeepsinh Zala said, “We have got the memorandum and ordered a probe into the matter.”