ABVP, BJYM leaders held for attacking students at Valsad college hostel over Matki-phod clash

Dharampur town police arrested the six persons, all outsiders, on rioting and other charges in an FIR lodged based on the complaint filed by one of the injured students of Vanraj Arts and Commerce College in Dharampur. (File photo)

Six persons, including three office-bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and a Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha (BJYM) leader, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating up and injuring five students at a college hostel in Gujarat’s Valsad district over a quarrel that occurred between two groups during a Matki Phod event held on the campus a day earlier, September 3.

Dharampur town police arrested the six persons, all outsiders, on rioting and other charges in an FIR lodged based on the complaint filed by one of the injured students of Vanraj Arts and Commerce College in Dharampur.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manan Patel (district convenor of ABVP), Jaydeep Pawar (ABVP Kaprada taluka convenor), Rohan Patel (ABVP secretary of Dharampur town) and Prakash Bhoya (BJP youth Morcha vice president of Valsad) and Harsh Thakker and Prem Mahala, all residents of Valsad district.