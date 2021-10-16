Valsad: 5 held for disposing chemical waste in water body

Police in Valsad arrested five employees of a chemical manufacturing company for allegedly disposing of the harmful chemical waste aluminium fluoride in a water body in Kaprada area of Valsad.

According to police, the accused, working with Mangalam Drugs and Organics Company based in Vapi, were arrested under IPC Sections 277 (voluntarily corrupting or fouling any public spring or reservoir), 278 (making atmosphere noxious for health) and sections of the Environment Protection Act.

The accused have been identified as manager Piyush Desai, environment and safety manager Pradip Mishra, president technical and operations Kamal Vashi, staffer Maninder and driver Rohan Singh Solanki.

According to police, Rohan Singh was caught by villagers by residents of Mandva village in Kaprada on October 10 after he allegedly disposed of chemical waste at the Kumbhghat water body. Later, a probe revealed the presence of aluminium fluoride in the chemical waste, as per police.

“After an FIR was lodged at Kaprada police station on Thursday, the five accused have been arrested today,” said a senior police official in Valsad.