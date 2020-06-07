Validity of caste certificates extended

This decision will benefit 17 lakh students who will not have to visit the office of the Mamlatdar or any other government office at the beginning of the academic year. (Representational) This decision will benefit 17 lakh students who will not have to visit the office of the Mamlatdar or any other government office at the beginning of the academic year. (Representational)

The Gujarat government has extended the validity of caste certificates for students from Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) by a year till March 31, 2021.

The government has also extended the validity of income certificates for non-creamy layer in SEBC by a similar period till March, 2021.

This decision will benefit 17 lakh students who will not have to visit the office of the Mamlatdar or any other government office at the beginning of the academic year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.