scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Vaghela joins BJP two days after stepping down from Youth Congress

Vaghela had stepped down as Gujarat Youth Congress president and quit the party's primary membership Sunday, a day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Gujarat, levelling a number of allegations against the Congress.

Former Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela,

Former Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela, along with a number of workers and leaders from the Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), joined the BJP Tuesday.

Vaghela had stepped down as Gujarat Youth Congress president and quit the party’s primary membership Sunday, a day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat, levelling a number of allegations against the Congress.

Political Pulse |Election Watch | And now from Gujarat corner: Youth Cong chief leaves, joins BJP, attacks Rahul, ‘bhakti for family’

The former leaders and workers of the Youth Congress and NSUI who joined BJP with Vaghela include Vinay Tomar, Nikul Mistri, and Parth Desai. They joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam in the presence of party vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia and Gujarat BJP’s Youth Morcha president Prashant Korat.

After joining the saffron party, Vaghela stated that he joined the party as he got inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and Gujarat party president C R Paatil and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skillsPremium
Study: 11% of Class 3 kids lack basic maths skills, 37% have limited skills
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boostPremium
India-Bangla trade, now set for CEPA boost
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...

Vaghela claimed that the Congress is not the party it used to be. He alleged that Congress’s image among the masses has worsened so much that they had to face the music while going among the public. He also alleged that after becoming the president of Gujarat Youth Congress, he tried to bring in changes but was not encouraged by the party leadership. Vaghela also alleged that currently factionalism is at its height in Gujarat Congress.

Also in Political Pulse |‘There is nobody to listen to Cong workers. It’s a problem faced by party across the country’: Ahmed Patel’s daughter

After Vaghela’s resignation, Harpalsinh Chudasama was appointed the Gujarat Youth Congress president.
Vaghela alleged that a conspiracy was going on for the past three-four months to oust him from the post of Youth
Congress president and replace him with Chudasama–the incharge of Rajasthan Youth Congress. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched so that Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma’s son, Siddharth, could be given an important post in Rajasthan Youth Congress.

More from Ahmedabad

Vaghela said he would make efforts to induct disgruntled Congress youth workers into the BJP in the coming days.
Vinay Tomar, too, alleged factionalism and nepotism in the Congress. He alleged that youth workers of the Congress are unhappy because the established leaders are trying to establish their sons in the party at the cost of other workers.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:19:28 am
Next Story

Ex-worker sets Surat garment factory godown on fire: Cops

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?
Explained

Difficult to implement, what is the idea of climate reparation?

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

Booker Prize for Fiction shortlist announced, includes ‘Glory’ and ‘Oh William!’

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

In Assam’s Goalpara, locals raze madrasa over ‘jihadi’ activities

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Diversity furthers our grasp of fairness, social justice: Justice Chandrachud

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Who is Anahita Pandole, steering the SUV with Cyrus Mistry in it?

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Medical students from Ukraine can continue in other countries: NMC

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

Exchequer dries up, Punjab govt staff wait six days for salary

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

In his hop for united Oppn, Nitish meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Yechury

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement