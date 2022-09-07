Vaghela joins BJP two days after stepping down from Youth Congress

Former Gujarat Youth Congress president Vishwanathsinh Vaghela, along with a number of workers and leaders from the Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), joined the BJP Tuesday.

Vaghela had stepped down as Gujarat Youth Congress president and quit the party’s primary membership Sunday, a day ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Gujarat, levelling a number of allegations against the Congress.

The former leaders and workers of the Youth Congress and NSUI who joined BJP with Vaghela include Vinay Tomar, Nikul Mistri, and Parth Desai. They joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam in the presence of party vice-president Gordhan Zadaphia and Gujarat BJP’s Youth Morcha president Prashant Korat.

After joining the saffron party, Vaghela stated that he joined the party as he got inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and Gujarat party president C R Paatil and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Vaghela claimed that the Congress is not the party it used to be. He alleged that Congress’s image among the masses has worsened so much that they had to face the music while going among the public. He also alleged that after becoming the president of Gujarat Youth Congress, he tried to bring in changes but was not encouraged by the party leadership. Vaghela also alleged that currently factionalism is at its height in Gujarat Congress.

After Vaghela’s resignation, Harpalsinh Chudasama was appointed the Gujarat Youth Congress president.

Vaghela alleged that a conspiracy was going on for the past three-four months to oust him from the post of Youth

Congress president and replace him with Chudasama–the incharge of Rajasthan Youth Congress. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched so that Gujarat Congress incharge Raghu Sharma’s son, Siddharth, could be given an important post in Rajasthan Youth Congress.

Vaghela said he would make efforts to induct disgruntled Congress youth workers into the BJP in the coming days.

Vinay Tomar, too, alleged factionalism and nepotism in the Congress. He alleged that youth workers of the Congress are unhappy because the established leaders are trying to establish their sons in the party at the cost of other workers.