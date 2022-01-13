Vaghela is Gujarat Youth Cong president, party appoints 13 new district presidents

The Congress on Wednesday appointed 35-year-old Vishwanathsinh Vaghela as the Gujarat Youth Congress president.

Vaghela, who holds an MSc degree along with a diploma in management, took the oath at a ceremony held at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Paldi of Ahmedabad in the presence of senior Congress leaders Srinivas BV, president of Indian Youth Congress, Jagdish Thakor, president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), and Hardik Patel, GPCC working president.

“In a democratic and visionary party like Congress, the son of a police constable can rise to the position of Gujarat Youth Congress president. I am thankful to Rahul Gandhi who showed trust in me and we are confident of our victory in the upcoming elections,” said Vaghela on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed district Congress committee presidents for 13 districts in Gujarat.

They are Umesh Shah for Chhota Udepur, Atul Kariya for Porbandar, Jayanti Lal Patel for Morbi, Shankerji Thakor for Patan, Mahendrasinh Parmar for Anand, Motibhai Chaudhary for Dang, Mohammad Yasin B Gajjan for Devbhumi Dwarka, Virendrsinh Jadeja for Jamnagar, Amit Patel for Junagadh, Rajesh Zala for Kheda, Hardik Bhatt for Nadiad, Natha Odedara for Porbandar and Harshad Ninama for Dahod.

A day ago, the Gujarat Congress had announced the name of Shehzad Khan Pathan as the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The appointment came amid resentment with 11 corporators submitting their resignation from the Congress protesting his nomination.

Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday reacted sharply on the LOP appointment and said, “It is an internal issue of the Congress party. They can appoint anyone. But Congress has never bothered about people’s interest. Since the time of Nehru-Gandhi, Congress has been busy in the management of Shehzada to Shehzad.”

Vaghani also accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics while referring to Pathan’s alleged criminal involvement in the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The minister alleged that the party leadership has never worried about common people and is “more worried about Khan than the party”.