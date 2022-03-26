Vaghani terms Kejriwal, AAP ‘natak company’

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Friday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party over the party chief’s remarks on Hindi film “The Kashmir Files”, and added that Kejrwal and his party members were “natak company”.

“I want to ask the Gujarat unit of AAP if they support Kejriwal who has said the film potrays falsehood. Let the people of the state know,” said Vaghani while addressing media persons outside the Gujarat Assembly in Gandhinagar.

“I have met families of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to flee. There are many such families even in Gujarat and I ask Kejriwal and his unit (in state) to try and meet them and understand them,” he said targeting the Delhi Chief Minister who refused to make the film tax-free in Delhi and suggested the film be uploaded on YouTube.

The minister said he has himself seen the film along with families of Kashmiri Pandits living in the state and any comments against the film is a dent to the confidence of defence forces in Kashmir.

He also thanked Prime Minister for doing away with the flag of “Kashmir” and replacing it with tricolour.

Calling Kejriwal and his political unit as “natak company”, Vaghani said the AAP has been exposed. “Kejriwal and company is a naatak company and full of lies… there is a difference between being sensitive and enacting a drama,” he added.

He said people of the country have witnessed how Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from Jammu and Kashmir. “Was that all wrong?” Vaghani asked.