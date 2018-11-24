Vadodra: Six arrested for communal clash in Matar

Six people out of the 12 named as accused in a communal rioting case in Matar were arrested by Kheda district police on Thursday. In a clash that broke out between the two communities on Wednesday, shops and vehicles were set on fire, including a car and a motorcycle, and four people were injured, police said.

According to the police, the trigger behind the clash between the two communities was hoisting of a religious flag for the Eid-Milad un Nabi at a particular place, which was close to a Hanuman temple in Matar town. The clash occurred when members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) objected to the flag hoisting at the spot.

Following the incident, the activists and members of VHP had even observed a bandh in the town on Wednesday. The arrested are Sadam Hussain, Yakim Miyan, Rahman Miyan, Vahid Miyan, Ramid Miyan and Majid Miyan, police said. Despite the flag being taken down the same day, police deployment continued for the third day in view of the Hindu festival, Dev Diwali, on Friday. No untoward incident was reported from the town after the clash.

An FIR was filed against 12 people by one Rajkumar Thakur under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly, shall be punished) 144, 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149, 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees). No cross-complaint was registered by the minority community.

“Some members of VHP and other persons tried to object to planting of a religious flag saying its location is close to the flag of Lord Hanuman. An argument ensued leading to a clash between the two communities,” Kheda SP Divya Mishra told PTI.