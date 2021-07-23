Vadodra: Man ‘impersonates’ as PMO official to visit SoU, booked

The accused will be formally arrested and produced before a magistrate, where they can apply for bail. (Representational image)

The Narmada district police booked two persons, one of whom allegedly impersonated as a member of the advisory committee at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in order to visit the Statue of Unity located in Kevadia in Narmada district.

According to an FIR filed at the Kevadia police station late on Thursday by a police sub-inspector (PSI), A D Rathwa attached to Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SOUADTGA)., the incident took place on July 17, when the accused were accompanied by four other persons on a visit to SoU.

The FIR suggests that the accused established contact with the officials of SOUADTGA through the district administration and sought a complimentary visit to the SoU. “When the accused and the five persons arrived in the office of the SOUADTGA at around 1 pm on July 17, one of them introduced himself as a member of the advisory council of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an employee of the PMO, New Delhi. The other accused identified himself as a senior journalist from Vadodara city. They said they desired to visit the SoU. When we communicated to them that we had not received any official intimation about a visit from an advisor of the Prime Minister, they agreed to book tickets to the Statue of Unity. They booked tickets worth Rs 380 for five persons through the online booking system from their mobile phones,” PSI Rathwa has said in his complaint.

Rathwa has further added that the “suspicious conduct” of the accused prompted the officials to verify the credentials of the imposter and upon enquiring with the PMO, they confirmed that no such person is appointed in the advisory council of the Prime Minister. Rathwa has said that before the arrival of the accused in Kevadia, the local authorities had intimated to the SoUADTGA, which had deployed Rathwa on “protocol duty” assuming that it was indeed a VIP visit from the PMO.

On Friday, the senior journalist from Vadodara was detained while Kevadia police officials had initiated the process to also arrest the main accused, a resident of New Delhi, who impersonated as a PMO official. The accused have been booked under sections of the IPC for pretending to hold a particular office as a public servant, knowing that he does not hold such office and impersonating as an official (170) as well as abetment of crime (114). The accused will be formally arrested and produced before a magistrate, where they can apply for bail.

Incidentally, this is the second such incident to have occurred in recent times. In June, a man posing as a Cabinet Minister from Maharashtra state had the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on its toes to conduct RT-PCR tests for Covid19 for his group of 14 persons during a visit to SoU and other tourist attractions around Vadodara.