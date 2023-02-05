scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Vadodara’s Sayaji school gets 39 computers as donation

In an event this week, officials of Linde Engineering joined school principal Madhavi Verma and former state minister and president of the school, Bhupendra Lakhawala, in distributing the computers to the girls section.

“It is an encouraging step and will boost students’ confidence.” Bhupendra Lakhawala said. (Express Photo)
Century-old Sayaji Girls High School, located in Mandvi in the old city area of Vadodara, received 39 computers as donation from Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

In an event this week, officials of Linde Engineering, including Director of Human Resource and Managing Trustee Shashikant Patange and Director of Information Technology Vibha Naik, joined school principal Madhavi Verma and former state minister and president of the school, Bhupendra Lakhawala, in distributing the computers to the girls section.

Lakhawala told this newspaper, “It is an encouraging step and will boost students’ confidence.”

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 01:21 IST
