Vadodara’s Akota-Dandia Bazar Bridge shuts for 14 days for bullet train construction. Check alternate routes

The Akota-Dandia Bazar bridge in Vadodara sees heavy traffic, with nearly 5,000 vehicles passing through daily during peak hours.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readMar 26, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Bullet train station work in progress (Image: NHSRCL)Bullet train station work in progress (Image: NHSRCL)
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The Akota-Dandia Bazar bridge in Vadodara was closed from Thursday morning for two weeks, until April 8, to allow the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to carry out construction work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

The 380-metre, four-lane bridge, also known as the Solar Panel Bridge, is a key link over the Vishwamitri River and a railway line, connecting the West Zone to the old city areas of Dandia Bazar and Raopura, and to the South Zone.

On Wednesday, the Vadodara City Police issued a notification about the closure and shared alternate routes for motorists. The road from Maharani Nursing Home Junction to the Akota Solar Bridge, as well as the stretch from Akota Bridge Junction to Maharani Nursing Home Junction, will remain closed from March 27 to April 8, said the police.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes via the Jetalpur Bridge, Jail Road, the Jetalpur underpass, and Mujhmahuda Circle to reach Alkapuri.

The bridge sees heavy traffic, with nearly 5,000 vehicles passing through daily during peak hours. Its width and accessibility have also contributed to cases of high-speed driving and even fatal accidents.

NHSRCL has completed 352 km of foundations and piers in the Gujarat section of the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project. Of this, 331 km of girder launching and 152 km of track bed construction have also been completed.

Eight stations in Gujarat—Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Anand, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Sabarmati—are in advanced stages of construction. Seventeen river bridges have been completed, with work on four major bridges over the Narmada, Mahi, Tapi, and Sabarmati rivers progressing steadily. Additionally, 121 km of overhead equipment (OHE) masts have been erected.

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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