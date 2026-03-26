Vadodara’s Akota-Dandia Bazar Bridge shuts for 14 days for bullet train construction. Check alternate routes

The Akota-Dandia Bazar bridge in Vadodara was closed from Thursday morning for two weeks, until April 8, to allow the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to carry out construction work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

The 380-metre, four-lane bridge, also known as the Solar Panel Bridge, is a key link over the Vishwamitri River and a railway line, connecting the West Zone to the old city areas of Dandia Bazar and Raopura, and to the South Zone.

On Wednesday, the Vadodara City Police issued a notification about the closure and shared alternate routes for motorists. The road from Maharani Nursing Home Junction to the Akota Solar Bridge, as well as the stretch from Akota Bridge Junction to Maharani Nursing Home Junction, will remain closed from March 27 to April 8, said the police.