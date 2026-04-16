Vadodara zoo’s White tiger pair become parents; Alas, only 1 of 3 cubs survive

A highly anticipated event at the historic Sayajibaug Zoo has turned into a poignant fight for survival as the recently introduced young pair of white tigers– Radha and Vallabh– welcomed a litter of triplet cubs earlier this week. The zoo had got white tigers after 40 years. Tragically, one cub was a stillborn and the second fragile newborn did not survive the crucial first 48 hours, leaving the sole surviving cub in the zoo’s neonatal care unit, where it is currently being hand-reared by a dedicated team of veterinarians.

The arrival of the cubs comes just about four months after the adult pair was brought to Vadodara from Rajkot in mid-December— marking the return of white tigers to Sayajibaug zoo.

Sayajibaug zoo curator Dr Pratyush Patankar told this newspaper that the three cubs were born on April 9, following the full gestation period of about 110 days or three and a half months. Patankar said that it was a rare feat to have triplets in the first pregnancy of a young tigress. “The triplets came as a surprise to us as the tigress had not grown as much as she should have to carry the triplets… Two of the cubs that did not survive were barely 500 grams as against the 750 to900 gram recommended birth weight for tiger cubs. The one that is currently in our care was about 650 grams and since it is being handfed, it has gained weight and crossed 700 grams weight. We are hopeful, it will make it and beat the odds,” Patankar said.

According to the curator, the cub was allowed to remain with the first-time mother for about two days. However, since it became clear that the tigress was unable to provide the necessary care for the cub, as per the advice of tiger experts, the cub was separated from its mother for hand-feeding and rearing. Born with eyes tightly shut and ears folded over, tiger cubs are usually totally dependent on their mothers in the initial week after birth. Patankar said, “It is not unusual for female big cats to take time to understand the development … they are not prepared for motherhood in the first time. In many cases, tigers also prey on their newborns. However, we observed that Radha had shown maternal instincts by handling the cub like a mother and not preying on it… That she did not begin feeding is also natural for a first time mother big cat…”

A white tiger pair at Vadodara’s Sayajibaug Zoo welcomed triplets, but only one cub survives. (File Photo) A white tiger pair at Vadodara’s Sayajibaug Zoo welcomed triplets, but only one cub survives. (File Photo)

Patankar said that the cub is currently housed in a climate-controlled neo-natal care where the Veterinary staff are working around the clock, hand-feeding the infant every few hours using a specialized formula to replicate the content of a tigress’ milk. Patankar said, “The keepers are handling it gentl and we are monitoring its growth and other parameters such as urine and stool after every feed. The cub has shown tremendous improvement in a week…”

The white tigers that arrived in Sayajibaug in December from Rajkot were paired on display from January 8. Patankar says that the big cats were involved in mating in Sayajibaug and the signs of Radha’s pregnancy had been spotted by keepers as early as March. “We could see her teats develop, which are the most reliable and earliest visual indicators of pregnancy… We had taken her off display in the days preceding her delivery after spotting her restlessness…” Patankar said.

Although the zoo has lost two cubs, Patankar says that the pair is young and fertile and the birth of the cubs has “given hope” that the zoo will witness the arrival of more white tiger litter in the days to come. “Radha and Vallabh are a young pair and it is certain that Radha has good fertility. Since she will also gain experience of motherhood from this experience, she will certainly be a good mother once united with her cub and in the future…” Patankar says.