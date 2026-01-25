Vadodara: Zidni Ilma trust hands over scholarships to 1,014 students

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Vadodara-based Zidni Ilma Charitable Trust on Sunday awarded scholarships worth over Rs 1.53 crore to 1,014 meritorious students at a function in Vadodara city.
Ranjan Aiyer, Dean, Baroda Medical College and Medical Superintendent SSG Hospital, was the chief guest at the function.
The trust, founded in 2006 by the late Dr Juzar S Bandukwala along with 13 associates, focuses on supporting students from financially weaker sections through scholarships. For the current year, the trust had received 2,764 applications for scholarship.
The trust has been awarding scholarships to students since 2007-08. So far, it has awarded scholarships worth over Rs 11.51 crore to 7,780 students from various educational branches like medical, engineering and others. Out of the total 7,780 students, 4,441 are boys and 3,339 girls.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Aiyer said that scholarships help restore self-esteem, which reflects in academic performance. He also said that economic support is essential for keeping students within the education system.
Recollecting his own experience as a medical administrator, he pointed out contrasting backgrounds witnessed within classrooms.
“Students from one-room houses and those from affluent families sit within the same MBBS lecture halls. Their academic merits might be equivalent, but their realities are disproportionate,” he said, stressing on the need for such scholarships.
Honorary Secretary of the trust Iqbal Khan reflected on the difficulty of rejecting applications of the students due to limited funds.
“Students call us, some of them in tears. Turning away deserving candidates because of limited funds is the hardest part of this work,” he said.
Industrialists and philanthropists Haji Firdos Kothi and Vaseem Sharfi were the guests of honour at the event. On the occasion, recipients of the scholarship also shared their experiences.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, former and current captains of the Indian cricket teams, respectively, will receive Padma Shri awards this year. Among the other awardees are tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, and the late wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili.