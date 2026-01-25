Vadodara: Zidni Ilma trust hands over scholarships to 1,014 students

The trust has been awarding scholarships to students since 2007-08. (File Photo)

Vadodara-based Zidni Ilma Charitable Trust on Sunday awarded scholarships worth over Rs 1.53 crore to 1,014 meritorious students at a function in Vadodara city.

Ranjan Aiyer, Dean, Baroda Medical College and Medical Superintendent SSG Hospital, was the chief guest at the function.

The trust, founded in 2006 by the late Dr Juzar S Bandukwala along with 13 associates, focuses on supporting students from financially weaker sections through scholarships. For the current year, the trust had received 2,764 applications for scholarship.

The trust has been awarding scholarships to students since 2007-08. So far, it has awarded scholarships worth over Rs 11.51 crore to 7,780 students from various educational branches like medical, engineering and others. Out of the total 7,780 students, 4,441 are boys and 3,339 girls.