Vadodara woman, two adult kids found dead at home; suicide suspected

A year after losing her husband to a heart attack, a Vadodara woman and her two adult children were found dead at their home in the city’s Mandvi area. The three deaths have left police investigating the circumstances that led to the suspected suicides.

The family managed an Ayurvedic hospital.

Aarti Soni(50), her son Nilkanth (24) and daughter Jenny (22) were allegedly found hanging at separate locations in their three-storeyed house in Dala Patel’s Pol, also known as Narsinhji’s Pol, on Wednesday evening. Police said that the condition of the bodies suggested that “some time had elapsed” since their deaths, but the exact time and circumstances would be known only after forensic and post-mortem examinations.