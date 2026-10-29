Vadodara woman, two adult kids found dead at home; suicide suspected

A year after losing her husband to a heart attack, a Vadodara woman and her two adult children were found dead at their home in the city’s Mandvi area. The three deaths have left police investigating the circumstances that led to the suspected suicides.
The family managed an Ayurvedic hospital.
Aarti Soni(50), her son Nilkanth (24) and daughter Jenny (22) were allegedly found hanging at separate locations in their three-storeyed house in Dala Patel’s Pol, also known as Narsinhji’s Pol, on Wednesday evening. Police said that the condition of the bodies suggested that “some time had elapsed” since their deaths, but the exact time and circumstances would be known only after forensic and post-mortem examinations.
The police, quoting neighbours, said Aarti’s husband, Chetan Soni, died of a heart attack last year. The family continued to manage its business interests, including Zaps Health Care, an Ayurvedic hospital on Old Padra Road.
Ketan Shah, a business associate of the family and a partner in the Ayurvedic Hospital, told media persons on Wednesday that just three days before the alleged incident, they had “discussed plans to bring 10 visiting doctors on board” and expansion of the hospital.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Andrews Macwan said, “The exact time and cause of death will become clear only after the post-mortem reports,” he said.
Police officials added that a case of accidental death had been lodged, and relatives as well as close contacts of the family were being questioned.
SI ‘dies by suicide’ at official quarters
A police sub-inspector (PSI) deployed for the Chief Minister’s security died at his official quarters at Police Line in Sector 27 of Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning. “PSI Tanvirsinh Zala lost his life to a gunshot wound to the head. It is believed to be self-inflicted and caused by his service weapon. The incident took place around 11:30 am in a room of his allotted residence while his family was in the next room,” said Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty. The SP said that an accidental death (AD) report had been filed at the Sector 21 police station and that it primarily appeared, through statements of family and neighbours, that it was a suicide allegedly caused by marital discord.