Vadodara: Woman tortured, her hair chopped off for ‘fleeing with lover’; husband among 7 held

Seven persons, including a woman, were arrested from Raliyati village in Dahod taluka on Saturday for allegedly thrashing, torturing and chopping off the hair of a 30-year-old married woman after she had reportedly fled with her paramour.

Police swung into action after three separate videos of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video clips that were purportedly shot on January 24 afternoon, the woman, identified as 30-year-old Shilpa Mavi, is seen pleading for mercy as a group of men and a woman thrash her with sticks. A man in the video, identified as the woman’s husband, Bharat Mavi (35), is seen sitting on her shoulder, hitting her while two men drag her.

Another woman, identified as the husband’s aunt, Maniben Bhabhor, is seen beating up Shilpa with a stick before chopping off her hair with a sharp-edged knife.

“After receiving the videos, we first traced the source and the village where it was shot. On reaching Raliyati village, we found that Shilpa was confined in her house. We immediately took her with us and made her file a complaint against the offenders and subsequently arrested them. She has been shifted to a hospital for treatment. All those arrested have been sent to Dahod jail,” said Investigating Officer H P Karen.

According to the police, Shilpa and her husband work as contractual labourers in Nadiad. A resident of Nani Kharaj, Shilpa had married Bharat five years ago. The two have a three-year-old son. Police said that Shilpa fell in love with a youth from a neighbouring village and fled from Nadiad. Later, Bharat and his family traced Shilpa from Ahmedabad and brought her back to the village and began torturing her for fleeing away.

Along with Bharat and Maniben, police have arrested Sailesh Baria, Rakesh Bhabor, Dinesh Parmar, Lasing Mavi and Rajesh Bhabhor. All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and section 67 (A) of the IT Act among others.