Male friend kills Vadodara woman over ‘suspicion’, dumps body; held

Divya Parmar, 22, had left her home in Vadodara, informing her family that she had a freelance assignment for mehendi design. Her brother received a “text reply” late evening stating that she would be back after taking the payment from her client, but Divya never returned. A day later, her family found itself running to a hospital in panic, chancing upon a viral image of an unidentified body, while scrolling through social media. Their worst fears had come true.

Divya’s body was found from Ankodia village near Vadodara on Monday evening, and identified by her family at the hospital. On Tuesday, the body was sent for postmortem and a case of murder was lodged at Vadodara Taluka police station.

The family had lodged a missing persons complaint at the JP Road police station in Vadodara city. As the police pieced together her final movements, the sequence and the motive surfaced. Police said Divya’s male friend allegedly killed her over suspicion that she was involved with another man after leading her into a trap in the guise of an “outing” on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Vadodara city police nabbed the accused, Rohan Vanakar alias Parmar– a native of Koshinga in Bodeli in Chhota Udepur. He worked at a popular café in the upscale area of Akota while Divya was employed at a private hospital, right across the street. The two had become close since about six months but recently, Parmar had begun doubting Divya’s fidelity, police said.

Vadodara district Superintendent of Police Sushilkumar Agrawal told The Indian Express that Parmar had “planned the murder for close to a week”. “In our interrogation, we have inferred that the accused had become very attached to the victim during the past few months… However, he claims that when she began ignoring his calls and withdrawing her attention in the recent weeks, it left him insecure… He began suspecting her of being involved with another man and he said his doubts were confirmed recently. The murder was premeditated,” Agrawal said.

On Wednesday, Parmar was produced in a court, which sent him to six-day police custody.

Police Inspector J K Dangar of Vadodara Taluka police station told this newspaper, “On Sunday, Divya told her family that she had a mehendi design appointment, but she went out with Parmar. The two had a heated argument and Parmar strangulated her with a wire. He then dumped her body, wrapped in a sheet in the village… While the wire – which is the weapon of crime – had been recovered with the body, we are yet to recover her phone, which is crucial evidence to establish the motive…”

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Dangar added that the forensic probe of the phone will reveal if the text message received by her brother was actually sent by the victim on Sunday.