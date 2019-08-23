Vadodara: Woman, brother found dead on river bank, mother missing

Bharuch police on Thursday morning found the bodies of a woman and her younger brother on the banks of the Narmada, close to Neelkantheshwar Maha-dev temple in Zadeshwar area. A suicide note has allegedly been found, which says they did it to “attain eternal salvation”.

Police said the family, including the father, lived in Dharampur of Valsad district, 150 km away, and that the trio had left their home on Wednesday after lunch.

The bodies were spotted by fishermen and boatmen early on Thursday morning, police said, adding that footwear and a handbag were recovered from the river bank, in which they found identity cards and the suicide note. The note was signed by Mousami Daulatrai Sagar (40), her brother Ramkumar Daulatrai Sagar (25) and their mother Ranjan Daulatrai Sagar (59). However, the police are yet to trace Ranjan.

The note, accessed by this newspaper, reads, “To whomsoever it may concern, We Mousami Sagar (40), Ram Sagar (25) and Ranjan Sagar (59), are ending our life of our own will and clear conscience and with the intention to attain eternal salvation from our worldly sufferings and free our souls.” The note said that two sets of it have been kept, one at their home and one in the handbag.

Mousami was a tuition teacher and was unmarried while Ramkumar had just completed his MBA and was looking for a job. They are survived by their father Daulatrai Sagar (66) who, police said, has not been in good health lately. The father used to run a jewellery shop in Mumbai until 10 years ago. He then wound up his business and moved to Valsad.

The father was asleep when the others left home, police said adding that as the family had been discussing visiting a temple in Bharuch, the father thought they had left for that purpose.

In 2016, due to financial burden, the daughter Mousami had allegedly tried to commit suicide, the father has told the police. Ever since her father quit the business, she had been taking care of the family and did not marry.

“Search operations are on and until we locate the mother we cannot confirm if she committed suicide along with her children,” Deputy Superintendent of Police DP Vaghela said. “They left Valsad on Wednesday after lunch, so we suspect that they took this extreme step on Wednesday night.”

Vaghela said the father will soon reach Bharuch from Valsad. “Till then every possibility is under investigation. We will also speak to close family members and friends to look into possibilities of family discord or financial issues if they faced any,” he said.