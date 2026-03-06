Vadodara woman assaulted with cricket bat by neighbour for objecting to his pet dog barking, accused held: Police

As per the FIR, Vaishali suffered a fracture on her left elblow as well as injuries on her right shoulder and head and facial injuries, including nasal bleeding and grievous injuries to her jaw.

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman suffered serious facial injuries and multiple fractures after she was allegedly attacked with a cricket bat by her 24-year-old neighbour for objecting to his pet dog barking outside her residence in Vadodara city, police said on Friday. The accused, Deepraj Chauhan, has been arrested, they added.

The incident occurred late on Thursday evening, when the woman, Vaishali Vir, asked the accused (Chauhan) to take his pet dog away from outside her house, where it had been “barking loudly”, the FIR states.

As she and Chauhan engaged in a heated verbal argument, Chauhan left and allegedly returned soon, armed with a cricket bat, and allegedly assaulted Vaishali, the FIR claims.