Vadodara woman assaulted with cricket bat by neighbour for objecting to his pet dog barking, accused held: Police

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman suffered serious facial injuries and multiple fractures after she was allegedly attacked with a cricket bat by her 24-year-old neighbour for objecting to his pet dog barking outside her residence in Vadodara city, police said on Friday. The accused, Deepraj Chauhan, has been arrested, they added.
The incident occurred late on Thursday evening, when the woman, Vaishali Vir, asked the accused (Chauhan) to take his pet dog away from outside her house, where it had been “barking loudly”, the FIR states.
As she and Chauhan engaged in a heated verbal argument, Chauhan left and allegedly returned soon, armed with a cricket bat, and allegedly assaulted Vaishali, the FIR claims.
As per the FIR, Vaishali suffered a fracture on her left elblow as well as injuries on her right shoulder and head and facial injuries, including nasal bleeding and grievous injuries to her jaw.
Her husband, Vikas Vir, alleged, “The accused often allows his dog to defecate outside our residence. As the dog was barking loudly and due to previous instances of dog excreta outside our house, my wife asked him to take his dog away from the vicinity of our residence. However, he got into a spat with her, returned with a cricket bat and a stump, attacking her…”
The husband claimed that the accused threatened to “kill” Vaishali. He alleged, “He said he would kill her… Had it not been for the intervention of neighbours who rescued her, he would have fatally injured her…”
Vaishali was taken to a hospital for treatment by the neighbours and the local police soon tracked down and arrested Chauhan. Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranav Kataria told this newspaper, “There was apparently an ongoing dispute between the neighbours over the pet dog. However, the disagreement had never previously escalated to warrant police intervention. This time, the accused attacked the woman and grievously injured her.”
Chauhan was booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 117(2) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 296(b) (Uttering obscene words in public place) as well as Gujarat Police Act 135.
