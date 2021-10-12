Vadodara: Woman and daughter die after garba, probe begins

The Vadodara city police have begun a probe into the death of a 36-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter early on Monday after they participated in garba festivities.

According to police, the woman Shobhana Patel and daughter who participated in garba till around midnight were rushed to a private hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. The Sama police station in Vadodara city registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe. The woman’s husband Tejas has been detained for interrogation.

Bharat Rathod, Assistant Commissioner of Police, H Division, said that the police are awaiting medical examination reports. “We are unable to tell the cause of death at the moment. The husband said that the woman and the daughter were rushed to a private hospital as they had some discomfort around 2 am on Monday. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” he said.

“We have found some marks on the woman’s neck but they are not clear strangulation marks… we are awaiting the autopsy report. We have also sought the primary medical report from the private hospital where they were first taken,” Rathod added.

Shobhana’s brother, Shailendra Baria, has told the police that he suspects foul play as his sister and niece had wished him “good night” just hours before their death. Baria said, “I don’t think they have died a natural death. My sister has injury marks on her neck. Just before they went to their apartment, they wished me good night and were perfectly fine. What went wrong within an hour or so.”