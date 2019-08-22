Vadodara: Woman accused of selling marijuana falls off terrace

A 45-YEAR-OLD woman accused of selling marijuana was severely injured after she fell off a terrace, while trying to evade police arrest. She is now undergoing treatment at the SSG hospital in Vadodara.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Halol police on Tuesday night had raided Rehmatbibi Diwan’s house in Kasba locality of Halol. On searching the house, they recovered around 2 kgs of marijuana, worth Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, Diwan managed to flee from her house and tried to jump from one terrace to another as the police chased her. However, she lost balance and fell on the ground.

“We had received a tip-off about her, following which we raided her house and recovered the marijuana. This is the first such case against her. We can arrest her once she is discharged from the hospital – she has received multiple fractures. We are yet to find the source and destination of the consignment, and whether she was acting as a carrier between the two,” said Investigation Officer J N Gadhvi.

A case under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substa-nces (NDPS) Act (1985) and under IPC section 224 ( Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) has been registered at the Halol town police station.