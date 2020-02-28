Vadodara walled city on guard amid fear, cops hold peace meet

Senior Vadodara police officials hold meeting with community leaders on Wednesday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana) Senior Vadodara police officials hold meeting with community leaders on Wednesday. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana)

With Khambat in Anand district already on the boil following clashes, and reports of violence being reported from northeast Delhi, too, the Vadodara police have begun holding meetings with community leaders in a bid to appeal for calm in case of any provocations.

The police, which has already appointed local leaders for night patrol, is also in the process of replacing CCTV cameras in the city area which have often led to crucial evidence in case of clashes.

On Wednesday night, a group of about 10 leaders from the Muslim community held a meeting with senior police officials at the Champaner police chowki, where they were briefed about the measures being taken to ensure peace in the city.

Vadodara’s walled city has witnessed clashes and stone-pelting before, often triggered by petty street fights. Last year, while advocating the implementation of the Disturbed Areas Act, the sub-divisional magistrate of Vadodara in his affidavit before the Gujarat High Court, had said that the city witnessed 256 “communal clashes” between July 2014 and July 2019.

In Wednesday’s meeting, even as leaders shared their concern over the growing sense of fear among them, police officials assured them assistance if needed, and requested the leaders to not react to any kind of provocations.

When asked why the “peace meeting between communities” was held with only members of Muslim community, Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut said that the meeting is relevant as several parts of the country are witnessing unrest and rioting.

“We have a history (of communal clashes) here in Vadodara, especially in the old city area which has many sensitive areas. It has become essential to hold these meetings, especially with the minority communities to allay their fears and convince them that we are here to protect them. The officers are available whenever needed and they can report to the nearest police station about any suspicious activity or threat they perceive.” Gahlaut said.

He added that since the outbreak of violence in New Delhi and closer home in Khambhat, many social media messages have been doing rounds to create panic and fear among the residents.

“There is a surge in the number of fake messages which incite communal discord. Many people have brought them to our notice. Some of these fake videos are old and even from other countries. So, we are meeting community leaders to seek their help in reaching out to the residents to maintain peace and order,” Gahlaut added.

Security has also been beefed up in the walled city area ahead of Friday’s weekly jumma namaz. According to officials of the police department, additional State Reserve Forces have been brought in to keep vigil in the area. Additionally, community leaders have been asked to keep watch, stay awake at night and even patrol their own areas to thwart any attempted breach of peace.

A spiritual leader from Yakutpura said, “What is happening in other parts of the country and also in Khambat has left many residents worried. We hope that peace prevails and this difficult time passes by. But we cannot deny that we are worried about miscreants playing a game.”

At Wednesday’s meeting with the police, the community raised the issue of police rounding up youths from the community during clashes without substantial information. “We told the police that actions of the past where they rounded up youth who were really not involved in any clash. We also asked the police to ensure that the security around all places of worship is tightened as miscreants always target such places to trigger aggression,” said another community leader.

The palpable apprehension in the city is also augmented by the fact that the police didn’t have any working CCTV cameras in the walled city area as of now. Just a few days ago, all the cameras — approximately 50 — were taken down by the authorities. In the past years, when Vadodara witnessed communal clashes, the CCTV footage came in handy to identify trouble makers, who are often masked.

Gahlaut said the process to have new CCTVs is on. When asked if absence of CCTV cameras could leave the police in a state of flux in case of an untoward incident, Gahlaut told this newspaper, “The CCTV cameras were taken on rent. They were not even functional for the last one year and a half. Initially, the funds to pay the rents came from a Suraksha Setu grant from the state government. But it has stopped. We are not able to pay the amount to the tune of

Rs 80 lakh per year. So, we now have a cleared tender under the Smart city project in which 1,400 cameras will be put up across the city which will not be rented but by the authorities only. Of these, close to 400 are for the old city areas alone and it will be up within a week or 10 days.”

Several parts of the old city area have been dug up for various works of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, including laying up of a drainage line as well as the fibre optic cable network for the CCTV cameras mentioned by Gahlaut. As a result, the debris lying open has also raised an alarm among residents.

An activist from the area said, “A few years ago, the police had issued a notification prohibiting the presence of any sharp objects, especially stones near the lanes that witnessed clashes. But now these debris are lying in the open and at a time when the situation is volatile in many parts of the country. The authorities must ensure that they take appropriate action.”

VMC officials said the work order for carrying out important tasks in the old city areas was issued earlier last month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.