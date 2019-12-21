Gujarat: Violence breaks out over video shot outside mosque

Parts of the walled city area of Vadodara witnessed stone pelting on Friday during anti-CAA protests. Bhupendra Rana Parts of the walled city area of Vadodara witnessed stone pelting on Friday during anti-CAA protests. Bhupendra Rana

Vadodara city police opened fire to disperse mob as violence erupted in the communally sensitive area of Hathikhana on Friday afternoon, after the residents objected to “video-graphing” outside the mosque in the area.

Two police officers, including police inspector (PI) of City police station TR Bamaniya and ACP of H-Division BB Rathod, were injured in the stone pelting that ensued and a police vehicle damaged. The police fired two rounds and lobbed 30 tear gas shells to disperse the mob, senior police officials said. The Rapid Action Force was also called in to control the situation.

An offence has been registered against 37 people at the City police station under sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120 (B) (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 307 (Attempt to murder.), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.) and under relevant sections of the Public Property Damage Act. All the 37 persons have been identified based on the video evidences. No arrests have been made yet.

The complaint states that after the videography incident, a mob of around 70 to 80 people, sloganeering against the citizenship law, charged towards the police armed with swords, stones and other weapons and began pelting stones. Around five policemen were injured apart from the ACP and the PI. Following this, the police had opened two rounds of fire and lobbed 30 tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

According to the local religious leaders of the area, routine police deployment was in place in wake of the ongoing anti-citizenship law protests, when a videographer got down from a police vehicle parked immediately outside the mosque. Word spread of a videographer having entered the mosque to take videos during prayers with “shoes on”, residents said. Enraged, the mob started pelting stones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Achal Tyagi who was present at the sight when the violence broke out said, “We were there talking to the residents about maintaining peace. But some misinformation spread regarding the videography which led to the stone pelting. There were objections regarding the videography which is a routine procedure, but the objections were cleared immediately. But the matter escalated soon after.”

Meanwhile, the police immediately detained three persons from the spot sparking major protest by the women residents of the locality who got into an altercation with the police, disallowing them to detain anyone from the spot. The women continued to raise slogans and occupied the streets until late in the evening. The police also made announcements urging them to return homes or face action if they are captured in the police video evidence. They finally dispersed after the religious leaders intervened.

“We have detained three persons so far. The entire incident has been videographed and based on the video evidence, we will identify those involved and arrest them. We will conduct a combing operation in the area and make the arrests. All the accused will be booked under relevant sections of rioting. Police deployment will continue in the area today,” said Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gahlaut.

