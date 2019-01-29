Vadodara: Villagers robbed by 12 armed men in midnight loot

A group of around 12 armed men attacked and looted the residents of Ishwapura village in Waghodia taluka of Vadodara in a midnight heist on Sunday. A complaint was filed against unknown persons on Monday morning.

As per the complaint filed by one Natwar Vasava, the robbers barged into his house where his mother and son were sleeping. Around midnight, Vasava’s son called him in the other house to say that some men had broken into their house and were thrashing them with sticks. The robbers then entered the house Vasava was sleeping in with his wife. Vasava has alleged that the robbers snatched their chains, ransacked their house.

He has said that the men were aged between 20 to 30 and were talking in Hindi. He also said they had covered themselves in sheets.

According to police, after Vasava raised an alarm the villagers gathered around and the robbers started pelting them with stones. The villagers have said that the men looted ornaments that the women were wearing and fled the spot.

In his complaint, Vasava has also alleged that the robbers vandalised his grocery shop.

Total value of the articles stolen from the village is estimated to be Rs 93,000.

“We are yet to make any arrests. Most of the accused had covered their faces.We have started gathering information about such gangs in and around Vadodara,” said investigating officer Bhagwatsinh Rathore.