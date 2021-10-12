Vadodara: Two women workers killed in water tank wall collapse

Two migrant women labourers were crushed to death and two others were injured after a wall of a water tank collapsed in a brick factory at Samantpura village of Savli taluka of Vadodara district October 10. The Savli police station has registered a case of accidental death and initiated a probe into the incident.

The incident occurred October 10 afternoon when four migrant women labourers working at the factory were washing clothes near the water tank, which had been constructed to supply water for the daily needs of the labourers living in the premises. At once, the wall collapsed and two of the four women were crushed under, while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Vadodara city for treatment. The two deceased women were identified as Babli Devi Jatav, 29, and Gita Devi Jatav, 57, both residents of Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

The women were rushed to a private hospital in Savli, where they were declared dead on arrival while two injured women — Rukmini Devi Jatav, 25, and Puran Devi Jatav, 50, are currently undergoing treatment.

An officer of Savli police station said, “We have registered a case of accidental death and are probing to see if there was any negligence on the part of anyone managing the factory. If needed, we will book any culprits. It was essentially an underground tank with a few feet of the retaining wall above the ground to allow the women to draw water. One side of the wall collapsed on Sunday while the women were working around it. The other two women, who have survived, are stable.”