Vadodara: Two students electrocuted as flag pole touches live wire ahead of I-Day event

Two class 10 students of the government-run Uttar Buniyadi Madhyamik Shala in Kenpur village of Mahisagar’s Santrampur were electrocuted on Thursday when, ahead of a flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day at their school, the flag pole came into contact with a live wire.

Advertising

The students were identified as Ganpath Wadwai (15) and Deepak Rana (15) both residents of Kenpur. Police said the two students were helping make the arrangements for the flag-hoisting ceremony. They were bringing down the pole from the terrace of the government school when it touched a live wire overhead, and the students got electrocuted. The boys were rushed to hospital but were declared brought dead.

The students’ parents blamed the school staff for negligence.

“For now an accidental death case has been registered and we have started our investigation,” investigating officer

M V Khant said.

“If during the investigation we find that there was negligence on anyone’s part, we will proceed further accordingly and file an FIR.”