Vadodara: Two student groups clash at MSU boys’ hostel, 6 held

The groups came face to face again on Thursday and attacked each other with iron rods and pipes, the police said. (Representational Image) The groups came face to face again on Thursday and attacked each other with iron rods and pipes, the police said. (Representational Image)

The Sayajigunj police in Vadodara on Friday arrested six students residing in the boys’ hostel of the MS University, after two groups clashed at the hostel on Thursday evening. Two students suffered injuries in the clash, though no major injuries were reported.

As per the complaint filed by one of the injured students Roop Chaudhary (20), the two groups had clashed in the canteen area over a trivial issue two days ago. The groups came face to face again on Thursday and attacked each other with iron rods and pipes, the police said. Chaudhary has also been named as an accused by 22-year-old Sachin Kumar for allegedly attacking him and his friends.

All the accused have been booked under IPC sections 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object). The arrested accused include Sachin Kumar (22), Nikhil Nagendra (20), Ashwin Krishnakant (20), Jismpal Shivdayal (20), Rajendrasinh Raghuraj (25) and Gopal Naraynsinh (21).

Five others named in the FIRs are yet to be arrested.

