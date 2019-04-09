Vadodara: Two sex rackets busted in Vadodara, six held

Vadodara police have busted two sex rackets operating in the city in the last three days and arrested six people, including a woman, in this connection.

Three of them — Jivan Bhul (24) who hails from Delhi, Faizul Sheikh (27) from West Bengal and Shyam Shakre from Nepal — were arrested from Sayajigunj area of the city on Monday by the Vadodara Crime Branch for allegedly running an online escort service. The police also rescued three women from their den. Two of them hail from Mumbai, while one from Nepal.

According to the police, the trio ran an online ‘Vadodara escort service’ and made bookings for high-profile clients from the city. “The accused used to charge them between Rs 5,000 and 10,000. Each girl was paid was Rs 8,000 a day,” the police said.

All the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and the IT Act.

Earlier on Saturday, Karelibaug police had arrested three sex racket operators, including a woman, from Channi and rescued seven women. Among those rescued were women from Bangladesh and Nepal, besides Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Surat.

“So far there is no connection between the two cases. Both were running independently, but we are still keeping track of the movements of suspicious people and more arrests can be made,” said DCP, Crime Branch, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.