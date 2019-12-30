Vadodara: Two more held, 34 arrested so far for violence in Hathikhana

Violence had erupted in the communally sensitive area of the city after residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside a mosque. Violence had erupted in the communally sensitive area of the city after residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside a mosque.

The Vadodara Crime Branch on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the stone pelting incident in Hathikhana area of Vadodara on December 20 during protests against the new citizenship law. So far, 34 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Safir Saiyyed (45) and Ashraf Pathan (43) were arrested from different locations in Vadodara. Both of them were involved in pelting stones at the police officials in Hathikhana area, the police said. The police however are yet to establish whether the incident was pre-planned.

“Stones were kept before hand in view of any untoward incident, which were recovered by the police later. But whether or not the entire attack including the trigger point was pre-planned is still under investigation,” said a crime branch official.

Violence had erupted in the communally sensitive area of the city after residents of the locality raised objections to police shooting a video outside a mosque. The FIR states that after the residents confronted the police over the videography, a mob of 80-90 people armed with swords, stones and other sharp-edged weapons, charged towards the police and started pelting stones, while sloganeering against the new citizenship law. The police resorted to two rounds of firing and lobbed 30 tear gas shells to control the situation.

Based on video evidences, an offence was registered the same night against 37 people at the city police station under IPC sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 120 (B) (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence), 307 (Attempt to murder.), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 332 (Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty as such public servant), 333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

