Vadodara: Two months after death of undertrial in hospital, police file murder case

Two months after an undertrial lodged at Vadodara Central Jail died while treatment at SSG hospital in March, Raopura police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

Advertising

Naresh Thakore and his mother Savita were arrested by Makarpura police on March 15 in a case of cheating pertaining to a property dispute with their relatives. On March 16, they were produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody.

Though Savita was released on bail four days later on March 20, her son Naresh was moved to the SSG hospital after he complained of uneasiness and died while undergoing treatment on March 19.

A case of accidental death was registered in the case and an investigation was undertaken by Megha Tewar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, C Divison. But, it was only on Saturday, a case of murder was lodged after doctors confirmed that Naresh had sustained multiple injuries.

Advertising

“We had lodged a case of accidental death. So long, we waited for the first post-mortem report, which suggested that he had multiple injuries. His lungs and kidneys were damaged, which had led to BP fluctuation. There was also haemorrhage and his leg was broken too. But all the injuries were at least four to five days old, that is before he was arrested in the case. So we have lodged a case of murder. The exact cause of death is still unclear and we are waiting for the final post-mortem report that will have exact details like how old the injuries were,” said Tewar.

Tewar added after they got the preliminary report, they summoned the family members to come and lodge a complaint. “They finally came yesterday (Saturday). So, now we have lodged the complaint and started an investigation in that direction.”