Vadodara: Two held for ‘gangrape’ of woman

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old married woman late on Monday night. Police said the incident took place near Makarpura GIDC vegetable market when the woman was returning home from Vadsar bridge with her 26-year-old husband.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim at Manjalpur police station, three youths in their early 20s intercepted them. The couple, who are working as marketing trainees in a company, tried to walk away, but the trio threatened them with dire consequences, police said. One of the accused then allegedly began thrashing the woman’s husband while the other two took her to a secluded place where they “gangraped her and fled”. The woman alleged that the accused even snatched her earrings, and cash from her husband, police said.

The couple, who got married six months ago and lives at a rented flat in Manjalpur, informed their landlord about the incident and the latter then contacted the police. The accused duo — Jaydeep Patel and Satyam Pandey — have been booked under IPC section 376 (D) (gangrape), while the third accused Ajay Patel is still absconding. They have also been booked under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 392 (robbery), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and under sections of the the Prevention of Atrocities Act. “We are trying to trace the third one,” said Manjalpur Police Inspector, Z M Sindhi.

