Vadodara: Two Congress leaders allege police vigil over Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast

Jignesh Mevani with Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_) Jignesh Mevani with Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter/@HardikPatel_)

Two Congress leaders from Vadodara, Atul Patel and Harish Patel, have alleged that the police have been keeping a close vigil on them in light of Hardik Patel’s indefinite fast. The city police has denied the allegations.

Atul Patel, corporator from Sayajigunj, said, “Two policemen have been following me since 5 in the evening yesterday (Friday). We had extended our support to the first Patidar andolan that had taken place in the state and that had helped us win 4 seats in ward number 1. Probably that is why the police has been keeping an eye on us.”

Denying the allegation, Fatehgunj Police Inspector, SG Solanki, said, “The claims are baseless and we do not have any policemen keeping an eye on them.”

Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel began his indefinite hunger strike from Saturday to demand quota for Patel community.

Fast being done under Cong’s direction: Gujarat Deputy CM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Saturday said, “BJP has been brought to power even after 22 years. And now when Lok Sabha polls are near, it is very clear that this (fast) is being done under the direction of Congress. People of Gujarat will understand the difference between the ideology of Sardar Patel in uniting the country and the ideology of dividing the communities.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App