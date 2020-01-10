Vadodara: Two booked for duping 86-yr-old woman

The two were booked under IPC sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) and 170 (Personating a public servant). The two were booked under IPC sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) and 170 (Personating a public servant).

The Narmada police, on Thursday, booked two unidentified persons for falsely identifying themselves as police officials and duping an elderly woman of her valuables.

Savita Bhagat (86) alleged in her complaint that she was crossing the road when one of the accused offered her help. He then introduced her to the other accused and the two identified themselves as police officials. They informed her that they were a part of the police ‘bandobast’ for a rally.

Bhagat alleged that they told her that she should keep her ornaments and other belongings safely inside her bag, as there was a chance she could lose it in the crowd.

The two then helped her pack her valuables — including a gold chain and two silver bangles — in a small polythene bag. However, when she reached home, she realised that the accused had switched the bag with an empty packet. She then lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.

The two were booked under IPC sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120 B (Whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy) and 170 (Personating a public servant).

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App