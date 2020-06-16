Vadodara: Two arrested under PASA for assaulting health worker

Both the accused have prior cases registered against them. (Representational Image) Both the accused have prior cases registered against them. (Representational Image)

Two persons who were accused of allegedly assaulting a health worker, in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara in May, have been sent to judicial custody under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act.

The accused identified as Aiyazhusain Saiyed and Riyaz Saiyed were booked by Vadodara (rural) police under IPC sections 332 (Voluntarily causes hurt), 504 (Intentionally insults), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation), 114 (Abettor present) and under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act. They have been sent to jails in Bhuj and Palanpur, respectively.

According to the complaint filed by Atul Bhatt, a superior field worker at the malaria department of the Dabhoi nagarpalika, he was on duty at Dabhoi Station road on May 23 when the accused allegedly attacked him and his colleague. Bhatt was on duty to penalise people who were out of their homes without wearing masks. When Bhatt and his colleague approached the accused over not wearing masks, they were allegedly assaulted and abused by the two accused.

After the incident was reported, the two were arrested after their Covid-19 tests and later released on bail. “Both the accused have prior cases registered against them of assaults, which is why they were arrested again under PASA and sent to jail,” said a police official.

