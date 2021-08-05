Vadodara: Two areas in Dabhoi taluka declared cholera-affected

Vadodara CDHO Dr Surendra Jain said that the health teams had been visiting the areas to spread awareness about hygiene and conduct medical checks. (Representation)

The Vadodara District Collector has declared two areas of Dabhoi taluka as cholera-affected through a notification dated July 31, the Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) confirmed on Thursday.

The areas are Ranavas and Navi Nagri under the Dabhoi Municipality as well as Vankarvas area of Bhumasia village under the Bhilodia Primary Health Care Centre.

Vadodara CDHO Dr Surendra Jain told this newspaper, “There were three confirmed cases of cholera in the area. The notification was issued on July 31 and is applicable to the areas as well as a periphery of eight kilometres around the affected areas. The notification will be in place for three months from the date that the cases were detected. If new cases are detected during the time the notification is in force, the notification will be extended.”

Jain said that the health teams had been visiting the areas to spread awareness about hygiene and conduct medical checks. “We have been taking utmost precaution to ensure that the bacteria do not spread. The teams have been ensuring hygiene in the areas, making people aware of the measures they should be taking. The chlorination of water has been undertaken to ensure that the contamination is mitigated,” Jain said.