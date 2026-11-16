Adventure stunt turns fatal: Youth electrocuted atop goods train in Vadodara

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
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- electrocution
- Vadodara
An 18-year-old student was electrocuted after he climbed atop a stationary goods train container allegedly for an adventure stunt at Vadodara’s Makarpura railway station on Saturday. The railway police are now investigating whether other circumstances led to the fatal accident.
After Nachiket Mandal came into contact with an overhead electrification line, railway power supply was switched off to rescue him. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
According to preliminary information, Mandal, a college student, lived near Maneja crossing. On Saturday evening, he went to the railway premises with his friends and climbed onto a container on a goods train. The police are probing how he got onto the train.
Abhay Soni, Superintendent of Railway Police, Vadodara Division, told The Indian Express. “The friends of the victim have told us that he had climbed on top of the train to perform an adventure stunt. Whether it was for a social media reel or not is under probe. We are also probing whether any other reasons led to the accident.”
The Railway police filed a case of accidental death and seized Mandal’s phone for investigation. His body was handed over to his family. His parents also arrived at the spot on Saturday, while the fire personnel retrieved his body from the top of the container.