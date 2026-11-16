Adventure stunt turns fatal: Youth electrocuted atop goods train in Vadodara

An 18-year-old student was electrocuted after he climbed atop a stationary goods train container allegedly for an adventure stunt at Vadodara’s Makarpura railway station on Saturday. The railway police are now investigating whether other circumstances led to the fatal accident.

After Nachiket Mandal came into contact with an overhead electrification line, railway power supply was switched off to rescue him. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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According to preliminary information, Mandal, a college student, lived near Maneja crossing. On Saturday evening, he went to the railway premises with his friends and climbed onto a container on a goods train. The police are probing how he got onto the train.