Bid to sell ‘magical stone’ for Rs 20 crore lands three men in Vadodara police net

Police said the accused claimed to possess a black "Sulemani stone" with "supernatural powers" that could allegedly protect the person having its possession from all harm. (Express Photo)

In a case that seems like straight out of a folklore, three men in their 50s, who primarily earned their livelihood through farming, were arrested by Vadodara City Police on Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell off a “magical” stone named “Sulemani Patthar” for a staggering Rs 20 crore and threatening and confining a prospective buyer with a demand of Rs 50,000 when the deal fell through.

Police said the accused claimed to possess a black “Sulemani stone” with “supernatural powers” that could allegedly protect the person having its possession from all harm. Police Inspector D C Raol said that the men claimed that possessing the stone could shield the person from injuries, including those inflicted by sharp objects. To demonstrate its powers, the accused allegedly circulated a video showing how inflicting cuts with blades, knives and other weapons, did not lead to any injury as the person was in possession of the “Sulemani” stone.