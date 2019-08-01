Vadodara taluka gets more than 50% of season’s total rainfall in 24 hours, trains affected, airport shut

Vadodara taluka has received more than 50 per cent of the season’s total rainfall in 24 hours, severely affecting train and air services.

The taluka received 499 mm of rain from 6 am on July 31 to 6 am on August 1, when the total rainfall for the season is 906mm.

Schools and colleges in Vadodara city have been closed, several train services are affected and the airport is shut till 3pm on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Gujarat government, all six bridges in Vadodara city have been closed and people have been advised to avoid movement.

More than 4,000 residents have been evacuated from low-lying regions due to flooding, according to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), consisting of 120 jawans, have been deployed for relief and rescue operations. According to the All India Radio, 96 people have been rescued so far.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation has put out helpline numbers: “Vadodara’s Emergency Helpline Numbers in advent of massive rainfall: 1800 233 0265 | 0265 2423101 | 0265 2426101 | 101 emergency number also active with 10+ extensions.”

According to Western Railways, three trains have been cancelled and three short-terminated due to the heavy rain and water-logging at the Vadodara station and adjoining areas.

Last night, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani issued a statement requesting people living on the banks of Vishwamitri river to shift out for a night. “Even as the rain has stopped now and the water is receding, Ajwa dam is overflowing and the level of Vishwamitri river has risen. If the level rises further and water comes into the city, I request people living on the banks of the river to shift out at least for one night,” said Rupani.