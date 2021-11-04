Vadodara: Suspects rounded up for throwing stones on vehicles on expressway

Police have rounded up suspects from villages located on the border of Anand and Kheda districts after close to eight vehicles were allegedly hit by stones and mud balls on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway Tuesday night. Following a series of complaints from car drivers, the Anand rural police have Wednesday lodged a case against unidentified persons for an attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Around eight cars reported being pelted with stones near the Chaklasi bridge across the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway. A similar incident was reported on October 29, in the jurisdiction of Chaklasi police station in Kheda. After receiving similar complaints Wednesday, teams of the Anand district police began to patrol and comb the area, narrowing down on about three suspects. Although no injuries have been reported so far, close to five cars complained of damage to windscreens and window glasses, while eight others did not have any damages after being hit.

Anand Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajiaan told The Indian Express the rural police station is close to narrowing down on the accused. “Prima facie, we did not find any motive such as robbery or crime behind the incident. It seems like a group of miscreants was either pelting stones for fun in an inebriated state or as a game because they were not caught the last time the incidents were reported on October 29 in Kheda jurisdiction… both the district police stations are now working on the leads. We are closing in on them as we have already caught some suspects who are juvenile,” said Rajiaan.

The police said the miscreants pelted stones and even mud balls from the fields but due to the velocity, it caused damage to several cars. “The miscreants ought to be aware that their act of mischief could have caused fatal road accidents. So we have lodged an FIR for an attempt to commit culpable homicide. Since most of the drivers were outsiders, none has come to the police station. But we are having them identify the suspects through video calls as some of them had seen a couple of the boys who ran back into the fields after pelting the stones,” Rajiaan added.

He said the suspects involved in the incident on October 29 and Tuesday are “possibly the same” and police patrolling has been increased in the area.