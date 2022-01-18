Vadodara, Surat breach earlier Covid peaks as several temples, beaches shut

Gujarat on Monday reported 12,753 new cases of Covid-19 and added five fatalities, with the daily test positivity rate going above 13 per cent. The number of critical patients in the state also increased marginally compared to what was recorded seven days ago.

Several temples and beaches across the state have closed to public in view of the surging Covid cases.

Surat and Vadodara — districts that were severely affected during the second wave also — have crossed earlier peaks, reporting record number of cases.

Vadodara, which breached the second wave peak on January 14, reporting a single-day surge of 1,373 new cases, added 1,313 new cases on Monday, and reported the death of a 25-year old fully vaccinated woman from Panchmahal, who had recently given birth and tested positive for Covid-19, at a Vadodara hospital. On May 10, 2021, amid the second wave, Vadodara recorded a single-day surge of 1,230 new cases.

The new mother from Panchmahal district, had delivered a baby on January 5, and died at Gujarat Medical Education and several temples, beaches shut Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri Covid hospital on Monday, after testing positive.

The woman was admitted to Gotri on January 5 and developed severe respiratory issues in addition to pre-existing anemia and jaundice, hospital sources said.

Dr Vishala Pandya, superintendent of GMERS-Gotri, told The Indian Express that the woman delivered the baby at a government health centre in Halol in Panchmahal district on January 5 and was shifted to GMERS due to complications.

“She was severely anemic and had jaundice. Her condition deteriorated and she also developed respiratory issues. We tested her for Covid-19 on January 14 and it was positive. She passed away Monday. The baby is stable,” Pandya said.

The woman had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the hospital said.

On Sunday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) also announced one more Covid death, taking the total toll to 624 since the outbreak of the virus. The deceased belonged to the age group of 51 to 60 years, which has seen the highest toll at 179 so far.

Ahmedabad continues to see a spike with 4,409 cases and a death from the city limits, while the weekly test positivity rate also surged to 23.11 per cent, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data upto January 16.

The daily health bulletin recorded 95 patients on ventilators across the state, that is 0.13 per cent of the 70,374 active cases. This is a marginal increase from the 0.09 per cent patients on ventilator as of January 11 of the 37,238 active cases.

Surat on Monday reported record number of cases at 3,419 and reported three fatalities, including a 72-year-old woman in Mota Varachha area who was hospitalised on January 13 and had comorbid conditions.

Surat had last recorded a high during the second peak on April 24, 2021, when the district reported 2,686 new cases.

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) health department officials on Monday shut down three diamond units in Katargam zone after detecting 33 positive cases there during a surprise testing drive on January 16 and 17. The SMC also slapped a penalty of Rs 5,000 on each of the units.

According to an SMC source, 14 diamond polishers tested positive out of 40 tested in Kalpiya Diamonds, while 12 tested positive out of 65 tested in Khodiyar Diamonds and seven polishers tested positive out of 49 tested in Rannade Diamonds.

SMC deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We started a drive to find out asymptomatic Covid cases in the city, for which we selected diamond units… The units were shut down as several positive cases were detected. We will also conduct testing in textile factories, banks and other commercial premises in the coming days.”

Several major temples and beaches have been closed in the state. The popular Ambaji Temple has been closed from January 15 to 22, and devotees can have online darshan and virtually attend the special pooja on Poshi Poonam, according to the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust.

“The online link has been shared among the devotees,” said Swapnil Khare, incharge collector, Banaskantha.

The Camp Hanuman Temple in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, will be closed till January 31, the official website of the temple said.

Navsari district collector Amit Prakash Yadav issued a notification prohibiting public entry at Dandi and Ubharat beaches until further orders.

Navsari reported a record single-day surge of 300 new cases on Monday, exceeding its second wave record of 216 new cases on May 5. The district has been reporting a steady rise in daily cases and has 778 active patients.

Talking to The Indian Express, collector Yadav said, “We have witnessed over thousands of visitors at Ubharat and Dandi beaches during the weekends… To prevent further rise in infection, we have decided to ban visitors on both the beaches. If the Coivd situation improves and cases go down, we will reopen them.”

Following the district collector’s order, police set up barricades and deployed police teams at the entry of both the beaches.