Vadodara: Student from Zimbabwe jumps off moving truck, run over by another vehicle

A 23-year-old student from Zimbabwe, enrolled in the law program at a private University in Vadodara, was killed after he jumped off a moving truck and was run over by another unknown vehicle on NH 48 on Wednesday. The incident happened when the deceased student, Blessing Muchangwara, and his friend Anishu Regi (20) were going to the former’s rented flat on Dabhoi road near Kapurai crossroads. Regi informed the police that they had sneaked into the truck when it was parked near Ajwa as there was no other means to reach Muchangwara ‘s house from Regi’s house on Ajwa road.

The truck driver, however, took a different route. Muchangwara then jumped off the truck and was run over by another vehicle. As the truck slowed down near Tarsali bridge, almost three kilometers away from the spot where Muchangwara had jumped off, Regi got down from the truck and walked towards Muchangwara.

By then the police had already also reached there. Muchangwara died on the spot, the police said.

Based on Regi’s statements, a case of rash driving and death due to negligence has been registered against an unidentified person at the Wadi police station.

“The truck driver did not know that the students had boarded his truck. Muchangwara had come to meet Regi and wanted him to accompany him home. But since there weren’t any other mode of transports they decided to board the truck,” said Investigating Officer, GR Chaudhary.

Muchangwara has been staying in the state since 2015 and was to return home during Diwali after completing his course, Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, the student’s body has been kept in cold storage at the SSG hospital. “We have informed the university administration and they are trying to find a way to send the body back to his native country. If we are unable to send the body back due to the lockdown, the final rites will be performed here with the consent of the parents” Chaudhary added.

