Vadodara, Somnath gear up for PM Modi’s 2-day visit on May 11

WHILE VADODARA city is being draped in Bengal-themed lighting, with LED screens and cultural stages set up for a roadshow, authorities in Somnath are focusing on arranging sprinklers, buttermilk counters and heat-relief measures to manage crowds in the peak summer heat as Gujarat gears up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to both cities on May 11.

Over Friday and Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi visited both cities, conducting on-ground inspections, reviewing security grids and chairing high-level coordination meetings to oversee arrangements for the Prime Minister’s programmes and roadshows. In Somnath, where PM Modi is scheduled to attend the ‘Somnath Amrut Parv’ at the first Jyotirlinga shrine, Sanghavi on Saturday carried out a foot inspection of the proposed roadshow route and reviewed preparations at Sagardarshan.

A review meeting regarding preparations for the PM’s programmes was convened at Sagardarshan, where Sanghavi instructed officials to ensure adequate arrangements such as sprinklers, drinking water, and buttermilk for citizens attending the roadshow and public gathering so that people do not face discomfort due to the heat.

Before the meeting, Sanghavi inspected the designated route for the PM’s roadshow – from the helipad arrival point to Hamirji Gohil Circle – as well as the route leading up to the temple premises.

Senior officials of the Gir-Somnath district administration also confirmed that the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will perform its first-ever air show over the Somnath Temple on Monday, as part of the “Somnath Amrutparv-2026” celebrations, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the temple’s reconstruction. The aircraft will showcase formations and stunts including the Tricolor Smoke Trail, colour smoke patterns, loops and rolls, close formation flying and the diamond formation. A replica of the Indian tricolour will also be created in the sky using coloured smoke during the show.

On May 11, PM Modi will travel to Vadodara from Somanth, where he will inaugurate the newly built Sardardham-3 ‘Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex’ near Waghodia Chowkdi, followed by a roadshow along the Bengal-themed roads leading to the airport.

Spread across nearly 4.75 lakh square feet and built at an estimated cost of Rs 150 crore, the Sardarham hostel complex has been developed with modern hostel facilities and advanced training centres for around 2,000 students.

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Harsh Sanghvi also reviewed preparations in Vadodara on Friday evening and held meetings with Sardardham trustees and local officials regarding the event.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi will participate in a nearly 1.5-km roadshow to the airport. BJP leaders said that 15 podiums set up to welcome the PM during the roadshow have drawn inspiration from West Bengal following the party’s recent electoral victory there. The BJP’s city unit president Jayaprakash Soni said Bengali cultural programmes would also be showcased and members of Vadodara’s Bengali community are expected to participate in welcoming the Prime Minister. More than 25,000 people are expected to join the roadshow.

LED screens have been installed from the highway stretch to the airport route, while decorative lighting, barricading and route beautification are underway. The roadshow route has been lined with national flags and illuminated extensively, particularly around Golden Chowkdi.