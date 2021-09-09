Vadodara SOG arrests 2 women with 6 kg cannabis

The Vadodara rural Special Operations Group (SOG) on Wednesday arrested two women for allegedly transporting over six kilograms of cannabis from Surat, at the Karjan toll plaza, while they were planning to escape the police check post set up after receiving a specific input.

On a tip-off that two women dressed as a local gypsy clan would travel towards Vadodara from Surat, carrying a stash of narcotics, the SOG started checking vehicles passing by the Karjan toll naka — the first toll in Vadodara district for passengers coming from Surat.

“The women, who were dressed exactly as the informer had described. When they saw the police check post and decided to start walking away before their vehicle reached the checking point. But we spotted them trying to escape and the police officers cordoned the area. We recovered 6.15 kg of ganja worth Rs 61,470 as well as a mobile phone from the women,” said Vadodara rural SOG Police Inspector Divansinh Vala.

The women have been identified as Kamla Vinod Parmar alias Ganga (35) and Dolly Parmar (34) alias Leela, who are co-sisters and residents of Ganeshnagar in Ahmedabad.

The women were booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, for transhipping narcotic drug and psychotropic substance, except for licensed medical or scientific purposes [8(c)], punishment for contravention in relation to the cannabis plant, and being in possession of a quantity which is lesser than commercial quantity but greater than a ‘small quantity’ [20(B)(2)(b)], and punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy under NDPS Act, whether or not the offence is committed (Section 29).

The SOG has initiated a further probe to track down others involved in the crime and details of the receiver of the consignment that the women were transporting.