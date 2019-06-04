Vadodara shop owner shot at by cop, critical

A betel shop owner was critically injured after a sub-inspector (SI), posted at Makarpura police station, allegedly opened fire at him following a heated argument at his stall in Tarsali area of Vadodara Monday night. Sub-Inspector S V Chudasma, however, told his seniors that he had opened fire in his defence as he was being manhandled by four-five persons at the paan shop.

Shop owner Simit Prajapati was admitted to a private hospital with three bullet injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, Chudasma, who was in a civil dress, got agitated during the argument and in a fit of rage opened four rounds of fire, out of which three hit Prajapati.

After the incident, Chudasma, went to the local police station to report the matter.

Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut said the SI came to the police station directly to report the incident. “He has informed us that he was going home after duty when he spotted some suspicious activities, someone with illegal liquor near the spot. The SI told us when he got close to him, he entered the paan shop and the owner then started arguing with him. Four-five other persons also allegedly joined and started assaulting the SI. He said he was carrying his official pistol, which they tried to snatch as well. In his defence he fired four rounds of bullets below waist. We are investigating the matter,” he said.