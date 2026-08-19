Rat poison, tantric rituals and a ‘witch’: Vadodara shaman arrested after woman’s suicide

The accused had allegedly cut the woman’s hair for the purported ritual and handed over a garland, a small bottle of perfume, and honey and coins. (Ai generated image)

Seven months after a 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide, Vadodara city police have arrested a self-styled shaman for allegedly driving her to the extreme step through a relationship – after allegedly carrying out tantric rituals to “heal her illness”.

The woman, who worked as a manager at a photo studio in Karelibaug, consumed rat poison in December 2025 and died while undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital on January 6, 2026.

The accused, Girish alias Bapu Parmar, was arrested by Kumbharwada police station late on Tuesday (August 18).

He has been charged under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), which deals with abetment of suicide, and Section 354, which deals with compelling or inducing a person to do or omit an act by putting them in fear of incurring divine displeasure.