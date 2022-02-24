Vadodara: Seven cases, three suspected deaths in Godhra

The health department of the Panchmahal district has reported seven cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) — a clinical syndrome defined by the acute onset of weakness or paralysis with reduced muscle tone, especially in children — from Godhra since February 19. Three other patients, including two children and a woman, with similar symptoms have died so far.

Further, the health department is monitoring 12 suspected cases, including the seven confirmed patients of AFP, for Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), an auto-immune disease in which a person’s own immune system damages the nerves, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. GBS is the most common cause of acute flaccid paralysis AFP.

WHO defines AFP syndrome as characterised by a “rapid onset of weakness of an individual’s extremities, often including weakness of the muscles of respiration and swallowing, progressing to maximum severity within 1-10 days”.

Of the 12 cases, six are among children with five under the age of 10. Four of the 12 cases were detected overnight in Godhra Wednesday. Ten of the 12 patients have been shifted to various hospitals in Vadodara.

The district administration has informed the state health department that the seven AFP cases, including six children aged between three and 12 years as well as a 22-year-old man, have been referred to in Vadodara. The report sent to the state health department states that all seven cases — four from the Bhuravav area and one each from Dharapura, Lunawda Road, and SRP group in Godhra — have been tested for AFP as per the National Polio Surveillance Project (NPSP) guidelines. On Wednesday, teams of health officials from Vadodara also travelled to Godhra to gather details about the cases in the affected locations.

Dr Minakshi Chauhan, Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Panchmahal, told this newspaper that stool samples of the suspected patients have been sent for testing. “We are awaiting reports of the samples. At this point, we cannot confirm if the cause of AFP is Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) but the symptoms appear to be so… We have begun surveillance work in the affected area of Godhra town Wednesday. The people are reporting muscle weakness and feeling of pins-and-needles, gastric issues and even paralysis of the lower body. It could have been caused by a bacterial or viral infection but we are yet to ascertain the exact cause.”

Of the seven confirmed cases so far, a six-year-old from Godhra, who is currently admitted at SSG hospital in Vadodara, is said to be stable. The district administration is now conducting a Covid-19 antibody test on the children, who have reported AFP symptoms to establish any link with the pandemic that saw a surge in January.