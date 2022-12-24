Vadodara schools told to ensure students use masks, sanitisers

In view of the surging cases of Covid-19 globally due to the BF.7 variant of the virus, Vadodara District Education Officer has asked schools to ensure that students use masks and sanitisers.

The DEO said that schools across the district have been asked to make students aware about Covid-19 behaviour by encouraging them to follow the protocols.

DEO RR Vyas said that while no formal directive has been issued to make wearing masks mandatory, close to 250 schools in the district have been asked to keep Covid19 protocols in mind with immediate effect, given the rising cases of the BF.7 Omicron subvariant across the globe.

Vyas said, “We have not issued a circular to make masks mandatory but schools have been asked to encourage students to follow protocols. This will include wearing masks, using sanitisers, and following social distancing. The step is taken keeping in mind the rising cases across the world.”

Several schools in the city and district have already enforced the Covid-19 protocols, asking students to wear masks. A Principal of a school in Sama, said, “We have asked the students to mandatorily wear face masks from Monday onwards. We will also ensure that social distancing is followed in school, especially during lunch breaks and for smaller children, who are inclined to be in close contact with each other. Although we are not in any panic mode, it is better to ensure that children do not become carriers of the virus and infect families back home.”