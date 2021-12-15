Vadodara: School suspends offline classes after student tests positive for Covid

The Navrachna school in Vadodara suspended offline classes for students of one batch of Class VIII after a student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The school, in a statement on Wednesday, said that the parents had informed the school that the student had tested positive on Sunday, following which, teachers of the class underwent a Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test and tested negative.

A student of Class 8-E, who attended an offline session last week, tested positive along with a family member, the school authorities said. On Wednesday, Suprabha Menon, Principal of Navrachna school, Sama, issued a statement that read, “On Sunday, December 12, 2021, we were informed by the parent of one of our students that the student and his family member have tested positive for COVID19. As a precautionary measure and with abundant caution, offline classes for that class have been suspended for four days. However, online classes continue. The child and his family member are home quarantined with mild infection and are doing well. No new cases have been reported.”

Menon told The Indian Express that offline classes for the batch of 28 students of Class VIII-E were suspended from Monday for four days and six teachers, who teach students of the class underwent a RAT test. “The Health Department of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) conducted a RAT for the teachers who teach that class. All tested negative. The students are all doing fine too.”

According to Menon, the student who tested positive, did not have any recent history of travel outside the city. Menon also added, “The school adheres to all guidelines and protocols related to COVID19 appropriate behaviour for the safety of its students, staff, and their families. We will continue to be alert and responsible at all times. All details sought by the officials of VMC have been provided by the School.”

Meanwhile, with regular Covid-19 cases being reported from the age group of one to 20 years, Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri hospital has prepared a pediatric Covid19 ward with ventilator beds with a capacity for ten admissions.